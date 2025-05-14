Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 14 (ANI): A 25-year-old software engineer, Shubhanshu Shukla, was arrested by the Whitefield Police in Bengaluru for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans during celebrations marking the success of Operation Sindoor.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 9 at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Prashanth Layout, Whitefield.

Shukla, a native of Chhattisgarh, was residing at the PG with a friend.

According to police reports, on May 9 at approximately 12:30 am, several youths at the PG were celebrating the triumph of Operation Sindoor, a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the celebrations, Shukla allegedly stepped onto the balcony and shouted slogans in support of Pakistan, causing alarm among the other residents.

The youths promptly alerted the police control room and reported the incident. Whitefield police responded swiftly, arriving at the scene and taking Shukla into custody.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the law for his actions. (ANI)

