Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 conducted in KR market in Bengaluru.

While speaking to ANI, Special Commissioner wing of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Trilok Chandra, said, "Our teams visited many places including cinema halls, shopping malls to ensure implementation of COVID-19 norms."

Also Read | Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone With 7.1-Inch Creaseless Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He added, "We are planning to further enhance COVID-19 vaccine mandate requirements for access to other public places."

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola Sells 10,000 Units of Moto Edge X30 Smartphone in Less Than 3 Minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)