Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29 (ANI): The body of a 27-year-old techie, identified as Shilpa, was found hanging at her residence in Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya area, said police on Friday.

Her parents have filed a police complaint alleging that she died by suicide due to constant dowry harassment by her husband Praveen, and his family.

A case has been registered in this matter and the deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested.

"A 27-year-old techie, Shilpa, was found hanging at her home in South Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya. Her parents have filed a police complaint stating that she died by suicide, allegedly because she was constantly harassed for dowry by her in-laws. The deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested," police said.

Further details awaited.

This case comes amid the Greater Noida dowry case involving the murder of a woman named Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

Nikki Bhati died on August 21 after being set on fire. Videos purportedly showing her being assaulted by her husband and then set on fire have been surfaced on social media.

Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, had accused her in-laws of repeatedly harassing her for money, even when she tried to run a beauty parlour. He had claimed to have given Rs 1.5 lakh to help her start the business, but alleged her in-laws prevented her from putting up a signboard.

"We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed," Payla told ANI earlier.

"The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed...She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same...They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour...I had given Rs 1.5 lakh for the parlour," he added.

Four people, including Nikki's husband and her in-laws, have been arrested for the alleged dowry murder. "Four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident," police said, adding that further interrogation is underway.

Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg during a police encounter on August 24, admitted to the hospital, and later remanded in 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

