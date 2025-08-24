Vipin Bhati, who has been accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry, was shot in the leg today, August 24, while escaping police custody. Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday, August 23, after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging his wife, Nikki, by her hair in their Greater Noida house. Nikki was reportedly set on fire by Bhati and died while on her way to the hospital. The unfortunate incident was witnessed by the victim's young son, who saw his father and grandmother thrashing and then burning his mother alive. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Noida Dowry Murder Accused Shot by Police During Encounter

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP | Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati brought to the hospital for treatment, after he was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. pic.twitter.com/DZMuAenvX5 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Woman Burnt Alive by Husband, In-Laws in UP (Viewer Discretion Required)

