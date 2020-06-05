India News | Bengaluru Temples Gear Up to Reopen for Devotees from June 8

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Preparations are underway to reopen temples for devotees from June 8 in Bengaluru, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to contain COVID-19 spread.

"Devotees will be provided with sanitisers and their body temperature will be checked at the entrance," KT Ramaraju, Secretary of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples Bengaluru, said on Friday.

"The sanitisation of temples has been completed. We have marked circles on the ground in temples' premises at a distance of two metres each to ensure social distancing among devotees," Ramaraju said.

He added that between 60 and 100 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple in an hour. (ANI)

