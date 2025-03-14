Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) has received national recognition for its high-quality Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Jal Hi Amrit Scheme. The Central Government has awarded 23 STPs a 5-star rating under the Clean Water Credit initiative, along with an incentive of Rs 103 crore. This recognition further cements BWSSB's reputation as a leader in sustainable water management, according to the official statement.

BWSSB treats approximately 1,450 MLD of wastewater daily through 34 STPs spread across Bengaluru. The city is ranked first in Asia for reusing treated water, which is utilised for lake rejuvenation in Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

Also Read | Jalgaon Train Accident: Amravati Express Collides With Truck, No Casualties, Says SRDCM Ajay Kumar (Watch Videos).

The Jal Hi Amrit Scheme, a Central Government initiative, assesses the quality and efficiency of STPs across India and rewards those that uphold high treatment standards. BWSSB's commitment to sustainable and innovative wastewater treatment has placed it among the top performers in the country, securing one of the highest incentive grants, second only to Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has commended the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for its stringent quality control and operational standards. Out of the 30 sewage treatment plants (STPs) assessed, 23 received a 5-star rating, six were awarded a 4-star rating, and one secured a 3-star rating, the statement said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 2 Teenage Boys Rape, killed15-Year-Old Girl in Deeg When She Was Alone at Home.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reacted to this milestone and said, "The Brand Bengaluru initiative is committed to making the city a model of sustainability and urban innovation. Our priority is to ensure high-quality sewage treatment through advanced technology. It is immensely gratifying to receive recognition from the Central Government for these efforts."

Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, emphasised the board's continued commitment to excellence and said," BWSSB has consistently adhered to international standards in sewage treatment. As the leading city in Asia for treated water reuse, we have spent the last eight months enhancing our STP operations under the guidance of Honourable Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. This incentive will be utilised to modernise our STPs further and improve water treatment infrastructure." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)