Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) Amid speculation over his next move after being overlooked for a berth in the new Maharashtra cabinet, disgruntled NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday he won't take any hasty decision.

He said the "probable next step" would be taken after discussing with OBC leaders in Mumbai.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Occultist Performs Ritual in ICU Ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital; Probe Ordered.

Addressing his supporters in Nashik, Bhujbal announced taking the battle against "injustice to OBCs" to the streets.

Sulking since Sunday over his exclusion from the expanded Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, Bhujbal once again launched a veiled attack on NCP chief Ajit Pawar holding him responsible for the development.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Nainital: Elderly Woman Out To Collect Cattle Fodder Killed After Big Cat Attacks Her in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar.

Bhujbal, whose "jahan nahi chaina, vahan nahi rahena" remark had triggered speculation over his future political course, has been holding meetings with his supporters and members of Samata Parishad headed by him.

"I will go to Mumbai in a day or two and meet OBC leaders from the country and Maharashtra. After discussions, (I will) probably have to take the next step," he said while addressing a gathering of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad.

He said questions cannot be addressed by acting in haste and a decision has to be taken thoughtfully.

"(NCP working president) Praful Patel and (state unit president) Sunil (Tatkare) tried hard to ensure that I am inducted (into the cabinet). Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, till the very last minute, insisted on my inclusion. But I was not included," the former state minister for food supplies said.

Without naming Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal said it was futile to blame leaders of other parties as every leader is responsible for his respective party.

"I would raise the injustice meted out to OBCs despite their significant contribution. I will take this battle for the OBCs to the streets now. I won't take any decision in a hurry. I will decide after much deliberation and thought," Bhujbal added.

The issue concerns the pride of OBCs and not about his exclusion from the council of ministers.

"I became a minister many times and sat in the opposition also. I am not unhappy but the insult hurts me. Who will act as a shield for the (OBC) community to address their issues? I will tour Maharashtra and other states for the OBC cause," he told the rally.

He vowed to raise issues about his community in the legislature even though he was not a member of the council of ministers.

Bhujbal claimed PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had insisted that he contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik constituency.

"I didn't want to contest but finally agreed after (Ajit) Pawar, Tatkare, and Patel told me that the BJP leadership was keen on his name," he said.

Bhujbal said he prepared for over a month but his name was never announced as a contestant.

In the Mahayuti seat-sharing agreement, Nashik Lok Sabha constituency was allocated to Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Bhujbal retained the Yeola assembly constituency in Nashik district in recent assembly polls.

Bhujbal said he was keen to contest a Rajya Sabha bypoll but was overlooked by the party.

He said the party leadership told him he was needed in Maharashtra rather than in Parliament.

Bhujbal said a campaign led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange during assembly elections cost him around 60,000 to 70,000 votes. He said all other sections of society voted for him.

The veteran OBC leader also hinted at OBC backlash in upcoming elections to local bodies.

"Elections are not over yet. Elections to local bodies are due. Do not forget that OBCs support in recent assembly elections paved the way for the grand success of Mahayuti, besides the role of Ladki Bahin scheme," he said.

Bhujbal claimed he was receiving phone calls from across the country urging him to strengthen OBCs.

"Even though I won't be a minister, I will fight for the cause of OBCs till my last breath and not fall prey to pressure from anyone. Stand together for our problems. Be ready to face more calamities, I will be with you," he appealed to his supporters.

Bhujbal reiterated he was not against granting the reservation to Marathas under a separate category but opposed their inclusion in the OBC quotas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)