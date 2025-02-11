New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed Bhakta Charan Das as the president of its Odisha unit.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge last July had dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Sarat Pattanayak was the president of the state unit when it was dissolved.

The Congress has vowed to make this year organisation-centric and is looking to revamp its state units.

