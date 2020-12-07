By Sahil Pandey And Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Bharat Biotech on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), officials said.

"Bharat Biotech has sought emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from DCGI," a senior government official told to ANI.

Bharat Biotech is the third company which has applied for emergency use authorisation for its vaccine.

It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after the Serum Institute of India applied for such use for a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Pfizer had applied for the emergency use authorisation to DCGI on December 6.

Pfizer India's parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain. (ANI)

