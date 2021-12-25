New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, official sources said.

"Bharat Biotech receives approval from DCGI for emergency use of its vaccine for kids aged between 12-18 years," sources said ANI.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and has provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker had said. (ANI)

