New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on Monday that the party would hold a public meeting in Purnia at 1:30 pm on Tuesday during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. The public meeting would be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Tomorrow at 1.30 pm, the Congress Party will hold a huge public meeting in Purnia during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address this public meeting," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Congress on Monday resumed its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's North Dinajpur.

As per information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Yatra will be entering the state of Bihar today.

The Congress leader, while speaking to ANI at Siliguri, said, "From here we are going to Kishanganj and there will be a flag handover at the Ashafakullah Khan Stadium in Kishanganj. We will be staying in Araria tonight. From Kishanganj, we will be going to Purnia and then to Araria."

"The day after tomorrow, i.e., on January 31, we will be entering Jharkhand. We will be holding a public rally in Jharkhand on February 5 or 6, where the Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) is also expected to join us," he said.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The Yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the latest campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, will be a hybrid one.

Rahul Gandhi said that the party was compelled to do a hybrid yatra from east to west in the wake of the upcoming general elections. (ANI)

