New Delhi, January 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. MHA made the announcement through a notification informing that it took action by exercising the powers conferred by the provisions of UAPA.

As per the notification, SIMI was banned as an "unlawful association for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.)" The Ministry had declared the SIMI as an unlawful association on September 27, 2001, and it later kept on extending the ban on September 26, 2003, February 8, 2006, February 7, 2008, February 5, 2010, February 3, 2012, February 1, 2014, and January 31, 2019. Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Modi Government Declares SIMI As 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA for Five Years

The fresh action came considering that the SIMI is "continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing the peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India." Many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the UAPA. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the move is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy.

"Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism 'Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)' has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.

As per the fresh notification, SIMI has been indulging in activities, which are "prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country." It further connected SIMI's role in several cases, including a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin of Phulawari Sharif, Patna relating to a conspiracy to disrupt the visit of the Prime Minister in July 2022. SIMI 'Terrorist', Also Known as 'India's Bin Laden', Abdul Subhan Qureshi Arrested By Delhi Police: Who Is He?

The notification further pointed that "if the unlawful activities of the SIMI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organize its activists who are still absconding; disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony; propagate anti-national sentiments; escalate secessionism by supporting militancy; and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country."

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have already recommended for declaration of SIMI as an 'unlawful association' under the provisions of the UAPA.

