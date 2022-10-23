Raichur (KTK), Oct 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Yermarus here to make a final exit from Karnataka and enter Telangana via that state's Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.

According to Congress office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.

Also Read | ISRO LVM3 M2 Launch Video: India’s Heaviest Rocket with 36 Broadband Communication Satellites of OneWeb Lifts Off From Sriharikota.

During his journey in Telangana, the former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district.

Gandhi had started his padayatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on September 30 via Gundlupet.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hands Over Appointment Letters to Over 200 Candidates.

According to the Wayanad MP, the objective of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is to unite the country against "divisive forces" that are "spreading hatred" in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)