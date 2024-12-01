Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa on Sunday announced that the members of the farmer organisation will commence their march towards Delhi tomorrow, December 2, to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

"We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI.

Also Read | There Will Be No Alliance in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Rules Out AAP Tie-Up With Congress.

In addition, other farmer organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM, non-political), have planned their marches towards Delhi on foot starting from December 6.

Earlier, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair informed that the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) will also march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands, including a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Also Read | 'No Protests Against Any Constitutional Dignitaries': Jamia Millia Islamia Warns Students Against Raising Slogans Against PM Narendra Modi, Law Enforcement Agencies on Its Campus.

On October 26, farmers gathered in large numbers from Badhrukha in Sangrur district to protest against the government and press on their multiple demands including timely paddy procurement. These protests resulted in the blocking of national highways in the Phagwara, Sangrur, Moga, and Batala areas of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyan Singh Rana criticised the upcoming farmer's march to Delhi, arguing that they lack legitimate issues.

"They have no issues. The previous farmers' agitation had an issue- the three farm laws. Those three laws were later repealed by PM Narendra Modi and he even apologised to them. The farmers' agitation has caused losses to Punjab," Shyan Singh Rana told reporters in Karnal.

"Rice miller industries from Punjab moved to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh... We will not let anyone play with the law and order situation in Haryana... They should talk to their Chief Minister and sort out their problems," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)