The Karaga festival in Bengaluru is the annual festivities that is concluded with the Hoovina Karaga, also known as Huvina Karaga. The procession marks the high point of the celebrations, starting at midnight from the Dharmarayaswamy temple in Thigalarpet. On April 12, the city came alive with the historic Karaga Shaktyotsava and Sri Dharmarayaswamy Maharathotsava unfolded in a vibrant celebration. Several videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media display the celebration of faith, tradition and culture. This year marked the 15th occasion. According to reports, Priest A Gnanendra carried the floral Karaga—a symbolic representation of Draupadi Devi. Check out videos of the Karaga Shaktyotsava 2025 festival in Bengaluru. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharath Krishnamurthy 🇮🇳 (@aerial_kannadiga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kumar (@templetraveler.vlogger)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bengaluru Karaga (@bengalurukaraga)

Bengaluru Karaga, among the oldest festivals of the city, observed at the Shri Dharmaraya Swamy temple in the wee hours of April 13. Celebrated annually to mark the return of Draupadi in the form of Adishakti, it is a well-known tradition of Thigala community#bangalore… pic.twitter.com/UeXQhRTfTj — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) April 13, 2025

📍The Bengaluru Karaga festival in 2025 is on April 12th. Here's a more detailed breakdown: Karaga Shakyotsava: The main Karaga Shakyotsava, or the grand festival, takes place on April 12th, which is also the Chaitra Pournami (full moon day). Credits: aerial_kannadiga pic.twitter.com/wW7V2R72fw — Karnataka Development Index (@IndexKarnataka) April 11, 2025

