Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, attended a fashion show in Mumbai on Saturday (April 12), along with her daughter, Tina Ahuja, and son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Earlier in February, the Bollywood actor-turned-politician and his wife sparked speculation online about a possible divorce after nearly 38 years of marriage. Amidst this, Sunita Ahuja recently made an appearance at the fashion show and even walked the ramp with her son, Yashvardhan. Now, a video from the event is going viral, capturing Sunita's reaction to a question about her husband. Amid Divorce Rumours, Sunita Ahuja Kisses Govinda on the Lips in Front of Their Children (Watch Viral Video).

Sunitaa Ahuja Reacts to Question About Husband Govinda amid Divorce Rumours

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Tina Sunita could be seen posing with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. The 57-year-old was there to cheer for her daughter Tina Ahuja, who walked the ramp as a showstopper for a designer. The papa there couldn't resist but ask her about her husband Govinda amidst their divorce rumours. When a photographer asked Sunita, "Sunita ji, Govinda sir kahan par hai? (Sunita mam, where is Govinda sir?) to which she simply gestured towards her lips, asking them to 'zip it'.

Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Pap’s Query About Husband Govinda

Her cheeky reaction caught everyone's attention, also leaving her son, Yashvardhan, laughing. In the video, Sunita was seen wearing a shinner outfit while her son wore a white tee with a blue shirt and green pants. As Sunita walked off the stage, the paps told her, "Miss kar rahe hain sir ko (We miss Govinda). To this, she hilariously replied, "Address de du kya? (Shall I give you his address?). Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals Reason Behind Not Living With Her Husband in Viral Video, Asserts No One Can Separate Them – WATCH.

A few days back, Sunita Ahuja reacted to her divorce rumours in an interview with ABP. Talking about the criticism levelled at their relationship, she said, "Positive or negative...I know it's positive. People are like dogs - they will bark. Until you hear it from my mouth or Govinda's, do not believe anything."

