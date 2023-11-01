India News | Bhawna Bohra Aka 'Ambulance Wali Didi' Confident of BJP's Return in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Fondly known among people as 'Ambulance Wali Didi', the BJP's candidate for Chattisgarh Assembly polls, Bhawna Bohra, on Wednesday said her party was on course to return to power in the state with a clear and comfortable majority.

Bohra, who is contesting the Pandariya assembly constituency in Kabirdham district, said she would strive for the empowerment of women and take up other issues if elected.

The BJP candidate added that her vision is to make the Pandariya constituency top among all 90 Assembly segments in the state.

She said if elected, she would put in the hard yards to make her constituency stand out in terms of women empowerment, education, and healthcare facilities.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, she said, "To achieve my goal of developing Pandariya as an ideal constituency, I have put together my own manifesto, listing the projects that I would like to take up over the next five years if elected." Bohra, who has also been involved with social service since 2015, said during her campaign vigils she sensed that a lot of work needs to be done in the healthcare sector.

"We started an ambulance service here with the help of an NGO. Initially, two ambulances were pressed into service to help people avail emergency healthcare services on time," she said.

Underlining the benefits of the ambulance service during the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP candidate said a large of people have made use of it from the Covid times till date.

Bohra said she was confident of receiving electoral blessings for being in the service of the people.

"Currently, three ambulances are operational in the area, providing emergency medical aid to the people free of cost," she added.

"The ambulances run by the government often don't patients on time, as there have been several instances of pregnant women being rushed to hospitals on two-wheelers after going into labour," Bohra alleged, adding that the situation has now changed for the better as her ambulance service responds to distress calls within 10-15 minutes.

Bohra has also worked to introduce a free bus service for girls going to college, benefiting around 500 children.On the state of the government's ambitious Atmanand English School, in the grassroots, Bohra said that after leaving the classes, students step out to collect cow dung.

"The irregularities in the PSC have jeopardised the future of our students," the BJP candidate said. Dismissing the Congress's allegation of polarisation, she said over the last five years of the Baghel government, the state has seen a significant rise in crime, adding that the police administration failed to prevent incidents that took place in Kawardha and Biranpur.

"If the administration had acted promptly, the situation wouldn't have deteriorated to this extent. It is clear the Congress-led government failed to ensure law and order and put a check on crime. Crimes against women and children have also been on the rise," Bohra added.

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to hold Assembly polls in two phases -- on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with those in four other poll-bound states.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state with the announcement of poll dates.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress recorded a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats while the BJP had to settle for just 15 seats. (ANI)

