New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday detained Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and a group of Delhi University students during a protest in North Campus in support of former assistant professor Ritu Singh.

Singh's services were terminated by Daulat Ram College in 2020. She has been protesting against alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment by the college administration. The matter is in court.

Also Read | HC on Religious Conversion: Person Undergoing Conversion for Marriage Must Be Fully Informed of Legal Consequences, Says Delhi High Court.

"Aazad along with his supporters and other students came to North Campus to hold a protest. The protesters were detained as they did not have permission to hold a demonstration," a senior police officer said.

Around 80 people, including Aazad, were detained and taken to Burari police station. They will be released after a few hours, he said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Dons Hanuman Mask, Visits Sri Auniati Satra in Assam (Watch Video).

Maya John, a member of Delhi University's Academic Council, said democratic space is fast shrinking within the university campus and outside, and this is "most unfortunate".

"What happened today is really condemnable... the way the authorities are clamping down on protests, leaving no democratic space for resistance," she said.

All democratic forces should unite to collectively resist administrative authoritarianism, repression and lack of accountability, John said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)