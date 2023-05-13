Gurugram, May 13 (PTI) A prisoner at the Bhondsi jail here attacked a fellow inmate with a spoon and injured him, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by under-trial inmate Mangat Ram, a resident of Jatusana village in Rewari district, the attack took place inside the jail Friday morning.

"It was around 7:30 am on Friday...inmate Monu alias Budhda, a resident of Rewari, attacked me with a spoon which was around six inches long. He was trying to kill me...," Mangat Ram said in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against Monu under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

"The probe is underway and the accused inmate will be taken on production warrant for questioning soon," a police officer said.

All jails in Haryana are on high alert following the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuria by rival gang members inside Delhi's Tihar jail earlier this month. The jail administration also issued an order not to give spoons to inmates during meals.

