Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bhopal Police have intensified their investigation into a disturbing case of alleged sexual assault and blackmail of multiple female students, announcing a reward for anyone providing information on the sixth accused who is still at large, officials said on Sunday.

While five accused, including the main perpetrator Farhan, have already been arrested, multiple Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to probe the case, they said.

According to officials, the police are coordinating with a team from the National Commission for Women (NCW), which arrived in Bhopal on Saturday to assess the situation, speak with the victims, and ensure their protection.

"A team from the National Commission for Women has come from Delhi. We are coordinating with them. SITs have also been formed in the case. Except for one accused, all others have been arrested. A reward has been announced for the sixth accused, and separate SITs are working on his arrest," Nidhi Saxena, said while speaking to ANI.

The NCW took suo motu cognizance of the case on Saturday, May 3.

The Chairperson of NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee which arrived in Bhopal on Saturday. The three members of the committee, Nirmal Kaur (Retired IPS Officer and former DGP of Jharkhand), Nirmala Nayak (Advocate, Jabalpur High Court), and Ashutosh Pandey (Under Secretary, National Commission for Women). The panel met with investigating police officers to understand the ground realities.

The inquiry committee is also set to meet the victims, their families, and the concerned authorities to gather detailed information related to the incident. Based on interactions with all parties, the committee will submit a report containing recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Commission will ensure that the victims receive justice and that appropriate legal action is taken against the perpetrators.

So far, five victims have come forward, and FIRs have been registered based on their complaints.

Further investigation is underway, officials added. (ANI)

