New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday condemned the unruly behaviour of some MPs and said that the Opposition should apologise for their "misconduct" in the house.

"Opposition tried to peddle lies on MSP. When they thought that they will not be able to stop the bills from passing, they created unruly scenes. Climbing on the table, tearing rule book, and breaking mike--how can you defend such a thing? The opposition should apologise for their misconduct in the house. It is a shameful act," Yadav told ANI.

Amid the ruckus, Rajya Sabha passed two agriculture bills: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

During the discussion of the bills, the rule book of Rajya Sabha was torn. Some Opposition MPs were also removed from the well area in the Rajya Sabha. Some of them also made an attempt to snatch the mike of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

BJP president and Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda appealed to take action against those members who violated the rules of the house.

"I appeal to the Rajya Sabha chairman to take action against opposition members who violated the rules of the house," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Harivansh.

Speaking on the bills passed by Rajya Sabha, Yadav said that farmers have been waiting for justice for the last 70 years.

He attacked the Congress party for opposing the agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha and asked the party why the income of farmers had not increased during its regime.

"I want to ask why rural income was reduced in the years you (Congress) were in power...Why are you opposing these Bills?" the BJP MP asked.

"When the country got independence, the income ratio in urban and rural areas was 2:1. Unfortunately, due to policies brought by Congress, the income ratio in urban and rural areas is 7:1 today. You should answer why this rural income has decreased. I want to ask you, why the salaries of hard-working farmers did not increase when the agriculture sector registered record growth?" he asked.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers.

"They will be able to freely trade their products anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these bills are not related to Minimum Support Price (MSP)," he said.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. (ANI)

