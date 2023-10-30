Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel filed his nomination from Chhattisgarh's Patan assembly constituency on Monday.

After filing his nomination, the Chief Minister said that Durg has always been the stronghold of the Congress party.

"It (Durg) has always been the stronghold for Congress. It is not easy to topple Congress from here," Baghel said.

The Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party knows that the people of Chhattisgarh are not going to trust their guarantees.

"They (BJP) haven't promised anything to the public of Chhattisgarh. They know that the public of Chhattisgarh is not going to trust their guarantees. Trust is bestowed upon the Congress, the Congress government and its leader Bhupesh Baghel," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister posted on 'X' that every time he files his nomination he remembers the time when he did so for the first time.

"Every time I remember the day when I went to file my nomination for the first time. Today I have left from Bhilai residence to file nomination as a candidate from Patan assembly constituency," he posted on 'X'.

"My wife Mukteshwari put tilak on my forehead like before. Your love is my strength," he shared along with some pictures of his wife wishing him luck.

"For the self-respect of Chhattisgarh, I promise to always remain dedicated to serving you all," he added.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are taking place in two phases. In the first phase, voting for 20 out of the 90 seats is scheduled. The second phase of voting will be held on November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on December 3. (ANI)

