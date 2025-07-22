Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) The Bihar assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, following a ruckus created by opposition members who demanded a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Within minutes of commencement of the proceedings, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav adjourned the House till lunch as repeated pleas for order failed to pacify the opposition MLAs, many of whom had come wearing black badges as a mark of protest.

Also Read | 'Time Ripe for CM Devendra Fadnavis to Kick Out 5 to 6 Ministers As Amit Shah Perturbed Over Controversies, Claims Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana.

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls, which is being carried out only in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in about a couple of months, has been opposed by the INDIA bloc.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)