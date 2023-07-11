Patna (Bihar) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Bihar Assembly was adjourned onTuesday till 2 pm amid uproar by members of the opposition BJP who entered the well of the House demanding that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav resign following a CBI chargesheet against him in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the claims and said that the Opposition was creating ruckus as they were not concerned with the development of Bihar.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, it had to be adjourned following protest by the BJP leaders.

During the protest, a BJP MLA reportedly raised a chair against the Speaker. Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. The session was adjourned till 2 pm.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP government for the chargesheet and said that he knew this could happen adding that this is neither the first nor the last chargesheet against him.

"This is not the first and last charge sheet against me. We knew that was going to happen. Land for job issue is an old issue, there is no issue after I became the minister," he said.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "It is a Supreme Court order that a minister against whom a charge sheet is being filed cannot be part of the cabinet. It has been a ritual when former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and other ministers were removed from the cabinet after an FIR, these ministers sitting in the cabinet are charge-sheeted. It is absolutely wrong to run the government with such corrupt ministers. It's a betrayal of people and we will not accept this. We will compel the assembly to terminate the corrupt ministers inside the cabinet and even outside."

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had hot out at the Central Government after the CBI on Monday filed the chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, including him in the land-for-jobs scam and said that the constitution of the country is at stake.

"Today, the constitution of the country is endangered. Our brotherhood is being pushed into hatred", said RJD Chief after hoisting the party flag in Patna on the 27th foundation day of the party. Mentioning the CBI investigation on the alleged 'land for job' scam, Yadav stated, "We were also tortured".

The statement came following the chargesheet filed by the Central investigation agency against the RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi along with others.

The RJD claimed that the BJP was conducting a "witch-hunt" against prominent opposition figures and that the saffron party has "become jittery" as a result of 15 opposition parties uniting to challenge the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier stated that irregular appointment of candidates was made in central railway, violating the laid down norms, and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. (ANI)

