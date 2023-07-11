Mumbai, July 11: After failing to pay back a debt that he had obtained from one of the accused, a 33-year-old street food seller was reportedly kidnapped by four individuals and held hostage at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to police. According to a representative of Kalyan's Mahatma Fule Chowk (MFC) police station, the victim, who formerly had a 'pani-puri' stall, had borrowed Rs 1 lakh at 5% interest from someone roughly one and a half years ago.

However, the interest rate was eventually raised by the lender to 10%. The victim had given him Rs 20,000, but couldn't pay the rest back because of several issues, the officer added. Mumbai Police Rescue Man Abducted for Rs 7 Lakh Ransom; One Arrested.

On July 7, three individuals visited the victim's shop. According to the police, they reportedly kidnapped him and rode him on a motorcycle to the location of the money lender. The victim allegedly suffered beatings from the money lender and other individuals. The official said that they demanded that the victim turn up his Badlapur flat to them and pay back the money in order for them to release him.

The victim allegedly suffered beatings from the moneylender and three other people while being held hostage in the moneylender's home through the night. After being freed early on July 8th, he went to the police and reported what had happened. Chennai Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten to Death for Speaking Ill of Former Boss in Nolambur.

According to the police, a case was filed on Sunday against the four defendants under the provisions of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act as well as sections of the Indian Penal Code 364(a) (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323, 324, and 506 (criminal intimidation). An investigation into the matter is underway.

