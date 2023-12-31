Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], December 31 (ANI): A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident on Ulta pul in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday.

The Truck was carrying a coach of Indian Railways when it met with an accident reportedly due to brake failure.

Also Read | ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, lekin ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’: Delhi Police Rings In New Year With Bollywood Caution.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Baahubali': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Shares Video of Vinesh Phogat Returning Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)