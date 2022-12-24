Patna (Bihar) [India], December 24 (ANI): The death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in the Narirgir area of Bihar's Ramgarhwa has gone up to nine, the Motihari District Magistrate said on Saturday.

"Death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir in Ramgarhwa has risen to nine. Eight people have been admitted to a private hospital in Raxaul and the debris is being cleared. Rescue operation underway," said Motihari DM, Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

The brick kiln blast took place on Friday evening in the East Champaran district of Bihar, where the rescue operation was paused in the night.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire personnel have been deployed on the spot to clear the debris and rescue other people.

DM further said that the bodies of all the deceased have been sent to Ramgarhwa and Sadar hospital for a final test and postmortem.

A team from the labour department, headed by Superintendent Satyaprakash, also arrived at the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in tweet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Sad incident of brick-kiln chimney explosion in Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

