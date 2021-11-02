Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats that went to by-elections on October 30.

In Tarapur, JD-U's Rajeev Kumar Singh defeated his nearest rival RJD's Arun Kumar by a margin of 3,852 votes. While Singh won 79,090 votes, Kumar bagged 75,238 votes. Meanwhile, Congress could manage to get 3,590 votes.

JD-U's Aman Bhushan Hajari defeated his nearest rival RJD's Ganesh Bharti by a margin of 12,695 votes in Kusheshwar Asthan. While Hajari bagged 59,887 votes, Bharti got 47,192 votes. Congress only secured 5,603 votes.

The assembly seats of Tarapur constituency in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga fell vacant after the deaths of JD-U MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari, respectively.

Meanwhile, reacting to JD-U's win in Bihar by-polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "On NDA's victory in Bihar assembly by-elections I congratulate @NitishKumar @sanjayjaiswal and @BJP4Bihar and JD (U) Congratulations to all the workers and I express my gratitude to the public."

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government will continue to work in the same way for the welfare and development of the people of Bihar, added Shah.

LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras said that despite RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's poll campaigning in both the assembly seats, the party witnessed a loss in the elections.

"The campaigning done by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly setas for by-polls in Bihar was a loss for their party rather than a gain," said Paras. (ANI)

