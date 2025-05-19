Patna (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday led a Tiranga Yatra in Patna in honour of the Indian Armed Forces and expressed gratitude for the Army's sacrifices.

The yatra, held in Patna, saw a large gathering of party workers and citizens waving the national flag and chanting slogans in praise of the Indian Army.

The event was organised to celebrate the armed forces and their courage in defending the nation.

Speaking to ANI during the yatra, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "... We thank the entire army... The people of India stand with Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army..."

He praised the unity and support shown by the people of the country towards the soldiers and highlighted the role of the armed forces in ensuring national security.

Speaking to ANI during the yatra, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said, "Indian Army Zindabad... The Indian Army has shown its valour and destroyed terrorism by entering Pakistani soil..."

He referred to the Indian Army's operations across the border and saluted their bold actions in the fight against terrorism.

The Tiranga Yatra moved through key areas of the Patna city and ended with a tribute to the martyrs.

Meawhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday also participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI)

