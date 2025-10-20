New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Elections, including National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The list also includes senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Satyendar Jain.

Also Read | LPG Tanker Explosion: 23 Indians Rescued After Fire Breaks Out Onboard Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon off Yemen Coast.

Former Delhi CM Atishi, Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, Punjab President and Minister Aman Arora, and former Delhi ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are also in the list, among others.

Earlier today, the AAP released the fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

With the fourth list, the AAP has announced candidates for 132 seats.

The fourth list of candidates includes Kumar Kunal in Madhuban constituency, Brij Bhushan (Navin) in Sapaul, and Anil Kumar in Gaya Town.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released a list of 40 star campaigners, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

It also features Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Textile Minister Giriraj Singh.

The BJP's list of star campaigners features a mix of prominent leaders, chief ministers, and celebrities. It includes five BJP Chief Ministers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

It also brings back people out of the political limelight for a while, and the ones who haven't received a ticket to contest elections. Former Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani is the biggest name in it, which also includes former Central ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey.

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)