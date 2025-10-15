Raghopur, October 15: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly constituency ahead of assembly elections. The RJD leader's parents and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were also present. Meanwhile, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari voiced confidence in the alliance registering a winning performance with Tejashwi at the helm. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said that the people of Bihar want a Tejashwi Yadav-led government.

"Everything is fine in the Mahagathbandhan, there are no ifs or buts, no conflicts. The Mahagathbandhan is united and is fighting the elections strongly. With immense public support and the blessings of the people, a Tejashwi government is going to be formed in Bihar," he said. Tiwari further added, "This is the farewell of the NDA. Upendra Kushwaha has also said that something is not right somewhere, Jitan Ram Manjhi is upset, Nitish Kumar is upset. NDA now stands for 'Naiya Doobegi Abki Baar'....Now, Bihar wants a Tejashwi government." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises Government Job for 1 Member of Every Family if Voted to Power (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha filed his nomination from Lakhisarai. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present. The Janata Dal (United) released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, according to an official statement from the party. According to the release, the list of candidates for Janata Dal (U) in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 has been approved by the party's National President, Nitish Kumar. Tej Pratap Yadav Unfollows Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav on X.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination from Raghopur

VIDEO | Bihar Assembly Elections: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav files his nomination from Raghopur Assembly seat in the presence of his parents, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi.#BiharElections2025 #BiharElectionWithPTI (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/OWb4FbwsC2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2025

The party approved JDU state chief Umesh Khushwaha for Mahanar, Minister for Rural Development of Bihar, Shravan Kumar for Nalanda, Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC), among others, for the Bihar Assembly elections. The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. While the National Democratic Alliance has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution.

