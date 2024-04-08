Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], April 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation premises in Bihar on Sunday, said an official.

No casualty has been reported, however, two garbage trucks parked on the premises have been burnt to ashes, he said. The incident took place on Sunday night.

According to the officials, the fire broke out in the garbage kept in the Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation premises.

As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot to douse the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

