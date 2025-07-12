Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 12 (ANI): Gaya City Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kumar Kaushal has ordered an investigation after a motorbike rider died in a collision with a police vehicle in the Kothi police station area in Bihar's Gaya.

The deceased has been identified as Devbali Chaudhary, a resident of a village in the Kothi area of the district.

The incident occurred on Friday when a police team received information that a person was carrying illegal liquor, after which they followed Chaudhary, and later, he met with an accident and died in the incident.

This fatal incident angered the villagers, following which they set the police vehicle on fire, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Gaya City Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said that an investigation is underway in the case and if the police team is found accountable, action will be taken against them.

"In Kothi police station area, we received information that a person was carrying illegal liquor. Regarding this, we started checking the vehicles. The police followed a person who was travelling on a motorbike. Later, that person met with an accident and died in the incident. In regard to this, the villagers became furious. They damaged and set the police vehicle on fire...The investigation is underway. If the police are found accountable, action will be taken against them. The deceased is identified as Devbali Chaudhary..." the official said. (ANI)

