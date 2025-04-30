Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

Bihar Governor stated that Dwivedi's sacrifice will inspire action against terrorism and deter future attacks.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bihar Governor said, "I told them, 'We stand with you in your grief. You're not alone; the whole country is with you. I'm sure that this sacrifice will lead to action against terrorism, and no one will dare to do it again, ensuring that no one will dare to commit such acts again."

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Rahul Gandhi told the family that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, Gandhi expressed his grief over the incident and called for firm action against those responsible.

"Today I met the family members of Shubham Dwivedi who was martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and consoled them. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in this sad moment. Strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists and the victim families should get justice. For this purpose, the united Opposition has given full support to the government and has demanded calling a special session of the Parliament," he expressed.

Shubham's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, said that Gandhi supported his demand for official martyr status for his son.

"I demand that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'. Rahul Gandhi said that he had written a letter to the PM for a special session in parliament. Priyanka Gandhi talked to me and said that my demands are right. She said - I'll put pressure on the government and talk to them at my level for giving the status of 'shaheed' to Shubham," he said.

Shubham's wife also reiterated the family's appeal. "We have only one demand, and we have told this to Rahul Gandhi as well that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'. Rahul Gandhi said that he will take this issue further and will write a letter to the PM for the same," she said.

Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur got married on February 12, and was reportedly the first to be gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam. After this, chaos erupted and many people tried to run and save their lives.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

