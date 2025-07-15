New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday slammed the NDA dispensation in Bihar over the prevailing education system as well as the law and order situation in the state, claiming that the government is not being run by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but someone else.

He alleged that the 'double engine' in Bihar has completely broken down and described the current situation in the state with the Hindi proverb "Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja...".

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

Kumar, in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), told reporters, "A strange incident has come to light from Bihar, where the principals of some colleges (of Patna University) were appointed through a lottery, after which men were made principals even in women's colleges... the vice chancellor said the recommendations come from big people, so we had to conduct a lottery.'

He alleged that the education system in Bihar is running arbitrarily and the "cut-commission system" is dominant.

Also Read | 'Bomb Explode by 2 PM': St Stephen's College, School in Delhi Receive Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found So Far.

"If you see the number of students in any college, you will know the situation. If there is a college with four rooms, then thousands of students have been registered. It means pay money and get a degree," Kumar said at a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters.

"We demand that the Bihar government take immediate steps in view of the poor condition of education in Bihar. Otherwise, the youth are ready to change this government," he said.

Referring to the recent incidents of crime in Bihar, he said there is no city in the state where bullets are not being fired.

"Criminals are committing crimes openly, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar (Samrat Chaudhary) shamelessly says that organised crime has ended. The crime situation in Bihar shows that these 'double engines' are working in opposite directions," he said.

"This is not Nitish Kumar's way of running the government. This clearly shows that not Nitish Kumar but someone else is running the government," Kumar claimed.

"I want to tell the people of Bihar, snatch the chair of the government that does not care about you," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)