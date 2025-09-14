Chhapra (Bihar) [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda, during his visit to Chappra in Bihar, applauded the Akhand Jyoti Mission and Gayatri Parivar for contributing to the Jyoti High Hospital and building the management team, further stating that a foundation stone of a 1000-bed hospital was going to be laid on September 20.

"I had the good fortune of visiting and seeing Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital... It is a gift to Bihar from Akhand Jyoti Mission and Gayatri Parivar and the people of the society have contributed a lot in this. I congratulate and wish the management of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and Gayatri Parivar and congratulate the management team of this hospital for the contribution... We wish them all the best... The foundation stone of a 1000-bed hospital is going to be laid on September 20..." Nadda told reporters here.

In a post on social media X, the Minister, giving insights into the inauguration, applauded the Gayatri Family engaged in the work of nation-building through social construction across the country and world.

"Today, in Mastichakr, located in Saran, Bihar, before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital established by the Gayatri Family, a special kalash was installed in the premises and an inspection of the hospital was conducted. On this occasion, floral tributes were offered and obeisance was paid at the statue of Yugdrishta Acharya Shri Ram Sharma Ji.

By awakening social consciousness and with the sacred mission of era transformation, the Gayatri Family is engaged in the work of nation-building through social construction across the country and the world. At the same time, this initiative in the field of health is a praiseworthy," the post read.

Further in his post, Nadda extended congratulations to the Gayatri family for the hospital's management team.

"On the soil of Bihar, the Eye Care Ecosystem will provide even better treatment for the eyes of the state's poor. For this philanthropic work, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the hospital management under the leadership of the Gayatri Family," the post read. (ANI)

