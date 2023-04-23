Patna, Apr 23 (PTI) Light rain occurred at isolated places in Bihar on Sunday, for the third day in a row, keeping the mercury level in check.

Most parts of Bihar witnessed maximum temperatures below 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday with a forecast of light rain at isolated places in the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological department.

The highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ziradei in Siwan district on Sunday. Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district recorded a temperature of 38.1 degrees C, while it was 37.8 degrees C in Motihari and Bhagalpur and state capital Patna recorded a temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, light rainfall was reported from some localities in Daudnagar, Aurangabad, Dehri, Buxar, Gaya and Nalanda districts.

According to IMD officials, light rain is expected at some places even on Monday.

