Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bihar Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Kumar Suman on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on party MLA and Tikari Assembly constituency candidate Anil Kumar, asserting that no amount of condemnation would suffice.

Speaking to reporters, Santosh Suman said, "This is condemnable. No amount of condemnation will suffice. This shows that there is an NDA wave. The opposition is desperate. They are not getting anything, so such incidents are happening... That village was RJD-supported."

The HAM(S) candidate and sitting MLA, Anil Kumar, sustained injuries after his convoy was attacked in Dighora village in Gaya district during an election campaign on Wednesday evening.

Police officials stated that nine individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the attack and a thorough investigation is underway.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gaya District Magistrate Shashank Subhankar said, "A stone-pelting incident occurred during the campaign of Tikari MLA (Anil Kumar), injuring several people, including the MLA himself... 9 individuals have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is underway... The police, along with central forces, are conducting raids to apprehend all culprits... Security measures have been enhanced for all candidates, including providing bodyguards and activating flying squads."

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar stated, "Stone pelting was done at the convoy of regional MLA Anil Kumar's campaign in Dighaura village and some people were injured in it... I reached the spot immediately with SDPO, ASP and the DM and 9 people were arrested. The police are carrying out raids and all the culprits will soon be apprehended... The bodyguards fired in self-defence and to disperse the crowd."

The Tikari Assembly seat has been a stronghold of the NDA since 2010. This year, NDA has fielded HAM(S)' Anil Kumar from the seat, while Mahagathbandhan has fielded RJD's Ajay Kumar. Jan Suraaj has fielded Shashi Kumar from the seat.

Tikari assembly constituency of Gaya district will go to polls in the second phase on November 11, with results set to be declared on November 14. (ANI)

