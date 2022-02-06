Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) People from different walks of life in Bihar on Sunday paid moving tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came out with solemn condolence messages.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Valuables Worth Rs 329.49 Crore Seized for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Speaker of the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha announced postponement of a function scheduled on Monday to mark the centenary of the House.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief "on behalf of my party (RJD)" and lamented the tragedy that struck a day after Saraswati Puja, dedicated to the goddess of learning and music.

Also Read | BJP Taught Rahul Gandhi Going to Temples, Says JP Nadda.

Folk singer Sharda Sinha said she always felt proud to have figured alongside Lata Mangeshkar in the soundtrack for blockbusters "Maine Pyar Kiya" and "Hum Aapke Hain Kaun".

"But it shall always be a matter of deep regret that I could never meet my idol in person. As a child, I had learnt her postal address by heart to which I would send fan mails,” the singer recalled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)