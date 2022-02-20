Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): National President of Vikassheel Insaan Party and Bihar Animal and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani, who is in alliance with BJP in Bihar but is fighting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone, has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for having exploited the people of the state.

Vikassheel Insaan Party is the BJP ally in Bihar along with JD(U).

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday, Sahani said, "The food that the government is giving for free today belonged to people. The government of Uttar Pradesh is only exploiting the people."

Speaking to the reporters here, the national president of the VIP hit out at the BJP and said that his party is contesting on 102 seats of Uttar Pradesh to defeat the ruling BJP.

"To defeat BJP, we are contesting 102 seats in Uttar Pradesh with full determination," he said.

Earlier last month, Sahani had hit out at his NDA alliance parties, JD(U) and BJP in Bihar calling it "Hitlershahi" after they did not give his party even a single seat for contesting in the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election likely to be held in March-April this year, following which he announced that his party will contest on all the 24 seats on its own.

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday.

Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday. Voting started at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

