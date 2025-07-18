New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The inauguration of four non-AC Amrit Bharat trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has led to Bihar becoming the originating point of five such high-tech trains meant for the economically weaker sections.

With this, the poll-bound state has the highest number of such trains originating from stations there.

Prior to these inaugurations on Friday, Bihar had two Amrit Bharat trains -- one between Darbhanga and the Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi that was inaugurated in 2023, and the other running from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Saharsa that was launched on April 24, 2025.

Now, the number has gone up to five, officials said.

They added that these four newly launched trains are upgraded versions of the earlier ones that would ensure increased passenger amenities such as enhanced comfort and superior safety technology.

"The Rajendra Nagar (near Patna) - New Delhi Amrit Bharat will cover a distance of about 1,000 km in about 17-and-a-half hours and cost Rs 560 for the entire journey in a sleeper class category. Its regular service starts from July 31.

"The second one, between Bapudham Motihari in Bihar and Anand Vihar (New Delhi), will also cover 1000 km with a fare slab of Rs 555 for the entire journey for sleeper class. Its regular service has not been announced yet and will be done separately," a railway official said.

He added, "The third train between Darbhanga in Bihar and Gomti Nagar in Uttar Pradesh will cost Rs 415 for the entire journey for the non-AC sleeper class, and its normal service will start from July 26."

The fourth Amrit Bharat train was inaugurated from Bhagalpur in Bihar. But it will run weekly between Malda Town in West Bengal and Gomti Nagar from July 24. However, according to the Railways, Bihar will make the most of this Amrit Bharat train as almost the entire route is through this state only.

Dilip Kumar, the executive director of information and publicity, Railway Board, said these high-tech trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour and provide a smart, safe and comfortable travel experience for the middle class and economically weaker sections.

"Before the inauguration of these four trains, a total of three Amrit Bharat trains were operating in the country. The Railway Ministry is working on manufacturing 100 more Amrit Bharat rakes for the benefit of the middle class and economically weaker sections," Kumar said.

Highlighting passenger convenience features in these trains, he said these compartments have foldable snack tables, mobile holders, foldable bottle holders, fast mobile charging ports, comfortable seats, and radium illuminated flooring strips to show the way even in the dark.

"Air spring body for shock-free travel experience, modern and divyaangjan-friendly toilets with electropneumatic flushing system and automatic soap dispenser are some added features which are never seen before in non-AC trains designed for this class of travellers," Kumar added.

Railway officials also highlighted some of its safety and emergency features, such as semi-automatic coupler with crash tube, EP-assisted brake system, sealed gangway and vacuum evacuation system, talk back unit in every coach and fire detection system for the first time in non-AC coaches.

