Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Motihari.

Travelling in an open jeep PM Modi greeted supporters. He was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

The visit by PM Modi comes ahead of Assembly elections which are set to be held in the state later this year.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar. In a social media post, the Prime Minister announced that during his visit to Motihari in Bihar, development works worth Rs 7,200 crore will be dedicated to the nation, with their foundation stones to be laid.

Also Read | What Is Yatri Mitra App? All About Auto Rickshaw Booking App Offering Meter-Based Fares to Passengers and 100% Earnings to Drivers in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

He said, these works cover Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road projects and more. He said that these projects will open doors of opportunity for the people.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, PM Modi is going to dedicate multiple rail projects to the nation. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. The doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines is part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project, worth over Rs 580 crore, which will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

Another rail project includes the development of infrastructure for maintaining Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is worth approximately Rs 4,080 crore, aimed at increasing sectional capacity, enabling the operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthening connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)