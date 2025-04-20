West Champaran (Bihar) [India], April 20 (ANI): A constable allegedly shot dead his colleague with a service rifle at the Bettiah Police Line in Bihar's West Champaran district late Saturday night, police said.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Constable Sarvjeet Kumar, who opened fire on the victim Constable Sonu Kumar with his Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) around 10:20 pm on Saturday.

The victim sustained 11 bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vivek Deep said that both constables were recently transferred to the Bettiah Police Line and had been working together.

A total of 12 rounds were fired during the incident, with 11 shells and one live cartridge recovered from the scene.

"Both were working together, and both were transferred here recently. Constable Sarvjeet Kumar said that there were some family issues, and during an argument (with the deceased constable Sonu Kumar), he lost his mental balance. Police have recovered a total of 11 shells and 1 live bullet from the spot," he said.

"After the incident, Sarvjeet Kumar was immediately taken into custody and his weapon was seized," said the Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

