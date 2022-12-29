Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) Bihar Police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman at Bodh Gaya for allegedly overstaying in India in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a senior officer said.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar told PTI that police traced the woman (Chinese) and she has been detained.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams to Start from February 15, 2023. Detailed Notification … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"She is being questioned by various agencies. She is being interrogated from all angles, including Visa violation norms", the ADGP (Hqs) said.

Her questioning is on and we would be able to share details on Friday only, he added.

Also Read | Indian-American Rajeev Badyal Among 30 Selected by Kamala Harris To Serve on National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group.

Earlier, security was beefed up in Bodh Gaya following a threat to the Dalai Lama from the woman.

The police had also issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the media. The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex on Thursday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)