Nalanda (Bihar) [India], March 18 (ANI): A journalist was allegedly shot by unidentified miscreants in Nalanda district of Bihar, said the police on Monday.

The journalist has been identified as Deepak Vishwakarma.

Briefing about the incident, SP Ashok Mishra said that they got the information about Deepak Vishwakarma, who was attacked and has been shot by some miscreants.

"We got information that Deepak Vishwakarma, who is very well known to us, has been attacked. Initially, the locals told us that he met with an accident, but as per his statement, he had been shot at," Nalanda SP told reporters.

The police added that the bullet shell has been recovered from the sites and an investigation has been started.

"A bullet shell has been recovered from the site. An investigation has been started by the police... For better treatment, he has been referred to Patna, after which, his statement will be recorded. His condition is currently stable," he added.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in August last year, a journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified miscreants in Araria district of Bihar.

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria. (ANI)

