Saran (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of fostering lawlessness and communal strife during its rule, claiming that people were afraid to step out of their houses in the evenings.

Addressing an election rally in Saran's Amnour constituency in support of BJP candidate Krishan Kumar Mantoo, the Chief Minister said that the NDA government has restored the rule of law in the State.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills Her 3 Children by Drowning Them in Water Tank in Balotra, Later Dies by Suicide; Bodies of All 4 Found Floating.

"There is a rule of law in the State, and we have worked for development in these 20 years since our government was formed on November 24, 2005. We did all the work, while the previous government did not. People did not step out of their houses in the evenings. There were conflicts between Hindus and Muslims during their rule," he said.

He added that his government had undertaken fencing around cemeteries and temples to prevent communal clashes. "Earlier, electricity was available only in a few areas. In Patna, there used to be power for just eight hours a day. Now, there is no atmosphere of fear. Since 2006, we began fencing in cemeteries, and in 2016, we did the same around Hindu temples older than 60 years. This has stopped thefts and disputes," Nitish Kumar said.

Also Read | Congress Shares Video of Overcrowded Trains Amid Chhath Puja Travel Chaos; Railway Ministry Fact-Checks Clip, Says Footage Is From Previous Years.

Highlighting his government's recruitment drive, the Chief Minister said that 2.58 lakh teachers had been appointed in government schools through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

"2,58,000 government teachers were recruited through BPSC. Later, the government also stated that the recruited teachers are exempt from taking the BPSC exam. They should be recruited through a standard examination. Three out of five rounds of these exams have been conducted," he added.

Krishan Kumar Mantoo, a sitting MLA from Amnour, currently serves as the Minister of Information Technology in the Bihar Government.

The BJP and JD(U), which lead the NDA, are contesting on 101 seats each in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Mahagathbandhan has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate, while Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani is their face for the post of Deputy CM.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)