Congress Shares Video of Overcrowded Trains Amid Chhath Puja Travel Chaos; Railway Ministry Fact-Checks Clip, Says Footage Is From Previous Years

New Delhi, October 23: A video shared by the Indian National Congress on social media has gone viral, showing large crowds of passengers struggling to board trains heading to Bihar for the Chhath Puja 2025 festival. The Congress caption accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of neglecting the situation, stating that “people going home for Chhath are suffering because of Modi and his government’s failure,” and that “the people of Bihar will never forgive this humiliation and will teach them a strong lesson.”

However, a fact-check reveals that the video is not from 2025, as suggested in the post. The Ministry of Railways has officially clarified that the visuals are old and unrelated to this year’s Chhath travel season. According to the ministry, the timestamps, train markings, and surroundings in the clips indicate that they are from previous years, particularly around 2019 and 2022. Fact Check: Are Disposable Food Containers Washed and Reused On Trains? IRCTC Responds After Video From Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Goes Viral.

Congress Shares Video Blaming Modi Government for Chhath Puja Travel Crisis

छठ में घर जा रहे लोगों की इस दुर्दशा के लिए नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी सरकार जिम्मेदार है। बिहार की जनता इस अनदेखी और अपमान के लिए उन्हें कभी माफ नहीं करेगी- तगड़ा सबक सिखाएगी। pic.twitter.com/brdxejDPb7 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2025

The Railways Ministry stated that reverse image and video searches confirmed the same footage had circulated online in earlier years during similar festive rushes. The ministry labeled the video shared by Congress as “misleading old footage” and posted a stamped fact-check image to counter misinformation. Was a Train Submerged in Floodwaters? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Ministry of Railways Says Congress Shared Old Video as Chhath Puja Travel Crisis

Officials further explained that in 2025, Indian Railways has made extensive arrangements to manage the Chhath Puja rush, including the addition of special trains, extra coaches, and increased staff deployment at key stations.

The Ministry appealed to the public and political parties to avoid sharing old or unverified clips that could create confusion and panic among travelers. Passengers have been advised to rely only on official notifications from the Railways for accurate updates.

The video shared by Congress uses old footage from previous years and does not depict the Chhath Puja 2025 travel situation.

