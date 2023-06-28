Visuals from the scene at Vaishali, Bihar (Photo/ANI)

Vaishali, June 28: A portion of a temporary bridge built on River Ganga in the Vaishali district of Bihar was partly washed away by strong winds on Wednesday. Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Orders Probe After Under-Construction Structure Falls in River Ganga.

Several people were left stranded on the remaining part as the bridge got washed away. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Pipa Pul Bridge Connecting Hajipur With Raghopur Village Washed Away in Ganges (Watch Video).

Bridge Washed Away Due to Strong Winds:

#WATCH | Portion of a temporary bridge built on river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali washed away due to strong winds. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/tX3XzWjieg — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

The temporary bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. Further information is awaited on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)