Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the incident of the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur and asked to identify those responsible for the incident. This is the second time the under-construction bridge has collapsed. The last time the structure fell was in May last year. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhagalpur.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Orders Probe

