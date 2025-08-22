Munger (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Khankaah Rahmani Masjid in Munger, drawing a large crowd from the minority community.

Prominent local figures, including Md. Shahwaz Aalam, Md. Raish Aalam, Khalid Sultan Rahmani, and Md. Islam Rahmani was present during the visit.

Minority community voters in attendance voiced strong support for including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the INDIA alliance. They warned that failure to include Owaisi could lead to significant electoral losses for the alliance.

A substantial number of Owaisi's supporters were present in the crowd, emphasising that if AIMIM is excluded from the alliance, the minority community's support would shift decisively to Owaisi.

The gathered crowd expressed frustration, stating that the minority community, which constitutes 20% of the population, is not being given due respect or representation within the INDIA alliance.

They criticised the alliance for prioritising leaders like Mukesh Sahni, representing a smaller 2% voter base, while sidelining the concerns of the minority community.

Earlier today, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jamalpur on the sixth day of the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra,' aimed at addressing concerns over alleged voter fraud.

The 16-day yatra is aimed at raising awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list and what opposition leaders are calling a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

The Yatra, continuing for the sixth day, reached Jamalpur earlier today. Leaders of the party, along with leaders of alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Lakhisarai, protesting against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is the latest effort by the opposition to highlight concerns over voter disenfranchisement and electoral transparency in the lead-up to the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

